M4 motorway: Fife motorist, 69, killed in Cardiff crash
A 69-year-old man has been killed in a crash on the M4 motorway.
The motorist, from Fife, was driving a grey Mercedes that crashed at about 12:15 GMT on Sunday near Cardiff.
His car struck the central reservation on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 and 32, and veered across three lanes before coming to a halt on the hard shoulder.
No other vehicles were involved and South Wales Police is appealing for information or dash-cam footage.
