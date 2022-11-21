M4 motorway: Fife motorist, 69, killed in Cardiff crash

accident sign

A 69-year-old man has been killed in a crash on the M4 motorway.

The motorist, from Fife, was driving a grey Mercedes that crashed at about 12:15 GMT on Sunday near Cardiff.

His car struck the central reservation on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 and 32, and veered across three lanes before coming to a halt on the hard shoulder.

No other vehicles were involved and South Wales Police is appealing for information or dash-cam footage.

