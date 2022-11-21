Gwent Police officer sent inappropriate texts, hearing told
A Gwent Police officer sent "wholly inappropriate and unprofessional" messages to three women, a disciplinary hearing has heard.
PC Robert Davies is accused of sending "suggestive and overly familiar" texts with a police-issue mobile phone between January and May 2020.
The hearing was told he failed to maintain boundaries between a police officer and member of the public.
PC Davies denies breaching standards amounting to gross misconduct.
Counsel Jonathan Walters said: "In many respects, the behaviour is akin to flirting and consistent with him seeking to pursue a sexual or, at the very least, an emotional relationship with the women."
The panel at the Old Gwent Police Headquarters, near Cwmbran, Torfaen, heard PC Davies sent one woman an inappropriate message in January 2020 about "naughty dreams".
The woman, named only as Ms A, previously knew PC Davies but renewed contact when her sister became the victim of a crime the officer was asked to investigate.
After his professional involvement with Ms A ended, he made contact with her the following month.
In texts, seen by the hearing, he wrote: "No hugs until it's over and after that maybe a kiss too."
In another he wrote: "I expect you are still as much fun as you have always been. I was thinking of you being naughty with me. If that sounds OK. I need someone who is fun."
The hearing is not connected to the Wiltshire Police investigation into allegations of misogyny, corruption and racism within Gwent Police.
The hearing continues and is expected to last four days.