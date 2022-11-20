Cardiff sex assault: Arrest after Bute Park incident
- Published
A 27-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged sex assault in a Cardiff city centre park.
A cordon has been put in place at Bute Park after police were alerted at 06:00 GMT on Sunday.
South Wales Police said a man was being held in custody in connection with the incident.
Det Insp Abi Biddle said the cordon would remain in place until inquiries had concluded. The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.