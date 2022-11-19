Snowdonia: Walker found dead after mountain fall
A walker was found dead after falling as far as 200ft (60m), mountain rescuers have said.
The man, in his 50s, left Snowdon Pen-y-Pass hostel, Gwynedd, on Wednesday and was reported missing at about 07:00 GMT on Thursday.
Ogwen Valley, Llanberis and RAF Valley mountain rescue teams and the coastguard helicopter recovered the body from Glyder Fach's Bristly Ridge.
After being found his body was stretchered down the mountain.
An Ogwen Valley mountain rescue spokesman said: "The thoughts of the team are with the casualty's family and friends."