Walker in hospital with serious leg injuries after hit-and-run

A man was hit by a lorry on the A478Google
A man is being treated in hospital after being hit by a "lorry-type" vehicle

A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pembrokeshire.

The 68-year-old was walking north on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymach when he was struck between 14:40 and 15:00 GMT on Friday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said "company" may have been written on the black trailer of the "lorry-type" vehicle.

He was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he is still receiving treatment.

The lorry left the scene and has yet to be found. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics