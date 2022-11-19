Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
- Published
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow.
The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and eventually had to be put down as it was "dangerously out of control".
The man has been airlifted to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Police said "every effort" was made to safely contain the cow, in consultation with the owner, after it ended up in a field.
"Unfortunately all attempts failed and, due to the danger posed by the animal, it was humanely dispatched with the consent of the owner," the force said.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.