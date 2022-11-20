World Cup 2022: Wales fans take over US pub for game
When Wales play the USA in their first World Cup game, locals in one Connecticut bar will be cheering on Gareth Bale's boys.
Vaughan's Pub in Hartford will be decorated with dragon flags on Monday.
That's all thanks to the Welsh Society of Western New England.
Its president Susan Davies Sit, who moved from Mochdre in Conwy 32 years ago, said: "There are Welsh societies all over the US and north America - we are one of them."
The group celebrate Welsh sport and culture and they are keen that Cymru's campaign gets off to a good start.
It will be Wales' first World Cup game since the 1958 tournament in Sweden.
The group has about 85 members and is always looking for Welsh-themed things to do.
Another member, Howard Davies, said Welsh participation at the tournament was having a big impact in raising Wales' profile in the US.
"A lot more people now know about Wales," said Mr Davies, who moved from Bethesda in Gwynedd, 35 years ago.
He said the takeover of Wrexham AFC by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with its accompanying Disney+ series, has helped.
"I think also the Wrexham stuff on TV, that's been a big push, and we're starting to get some recognition, finally."
Ms Davies Sit recalled chatting with a window cleaner who knew about Wales playing the USA.
"He asked about Gareth Bale," she said.
"So they're aware of Wales, very much so."
More than 6,500 miles from Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, which will host the Wales-USA game, the Welsh fans have their fingers crossed for the match.
Ms Davies Sit said: "The guy in the pub yesterday, when we went down to set up all the flags and everything, he was saying 'Oh Wales should get top of the table if not second'.
"So he was very into it and was expecting that Wales would do well."