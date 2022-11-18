Driver who killed cycling policewoman Lynwen Thomas jailed
- Published
A van driver who killed a cycling off-duty policewoman while on his phone has been jailed for five years.
Simon Lee Draper, 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, Carmarthenshire, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving last month.
He was heading toward Carmarthen on the A40 when his Ford Transit hit Sgt Lynwen Thomas at about 18.40 GMT on 25 February last year.
Analysis of his phone showed he used several social media just beforehand.
Sgt Thomas died at the scene.
He had admitted the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.
He had just dropped off his two daughters at their home before setting off again with his 13-month-old son in the back.
He had claimed his son was using the phone, saying the lights soothed him.
But, he said, the baby carried on being "cantankerous" so he turned to pass him a dummy at the moment of the crash.
He had used FaceTime, WhatsApp, Apple Music, Instagram and Facebook Messenger in the moments before Ms Thomas was hit.
A paediatric expert told the court the functions and activity recorded on the phone were impossible for a child of his son's age to perform.
Sentencing at Swansea Crown Court, Judge Hywel James said the case highlighted the dangers of using mobiles while driving.
Judge James noted in a pre-sentence report that Draper was still claiming it was his son on the phone.
After his conviction Sgt Thomas's family said it had been a "long and painful 20 months" but they had "finally seen justice been served on the person responsible for taking her away from them".
Draper was also given a six-year driving ban.