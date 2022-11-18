World Cup 2022: Wales fans' anger at Qatar alcohol ban
- Published
Wales fans have voiced anger and disappointment at the last-minute ban on alcohol in Qatar World Cup stadiums.
Some are worried about how fans will react if the authorities make other late changes, and they fear it could even encourage pre-game binge drinking.
Alcohol was to be served in venues despite its sale being controlled in the Muslim country.
But Fifa changed its policy two days before the tournament's start, and three days before Wales' first game.
The decision followed what football's governing body called "discussions" with the authorities in Qatar.
However, fans in corporate areas will still be able to buy alcohol.
Lauren McNie, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is worried the ban might actually encourage drunkenness.
"There has been a lot of talk about the cultural differences and so I'm not surprised," she said.
"It's pretty last-minute - just 48 hours before the kick-off in the first match. To change it this late in the day it is disappointing.
"I'm concerned that some people might be tempted to binge drink before a match."
Even though she is not a big drinker, she said it was still "nice to have a drink or two".
"For me, football isn't about drinking. I want to remember it!" she said. "I like to sit down and watch a match with a clear head."
Wales will play their first game against the USA on Monday.
Paul Corkery, from Football Supporters Association Cymru, said he was concerned about "the unknown" way football fans from 32 nations may react to Qatari police and stewards if other elements of their footballing enjoyment are stopped.
He told BBC Radio Wales Drive: "Having a drink right outside the ground just before kick-off isn't a big deal, really. It's the fact that they've changed it.
'We don't know what's going to happen'
"Any other guarantee becomes null and void then as far as I'm concerned because the fans have lost trust, because they were guaranteed something and now they're not.
"They might change the rules on the policing as well. Simple things like somebody holding hands, maybe. Have they changed their policy on that?
"The police officer on the street is a guy who's going to be dealing with the fans and we're totally reliant on them. Entrance to the stadium with flags: if they say 'no', it's no. Simple.
"It doesn't matter what the bosses have said. It's the guy in the street that the fans have got to deal with, is the issue, and that's the only thing I'm worried about.
"They're football fans, the same as us. And they're used to doing things a certain way and if they get stopped doing it and spoiling their enjoyment then we don't know what's going to happen."
'What else could be changed last minute?'
Tommie Collins, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd, said: "You want to be there, want to remember being in the stadium, the anthem, everything," he said.
"But what's making supporters angry is the U-turn.
"That they've said one thing, and everyone's concerned now that they've done this - and what else could be changed last minute?"
'We'll make our fun wherever we are'
Rhian Davies, from Moelfre, Anglesey, is determined to have fun despite the change.
"Some fans will be disappointed, but as Cymru fans we'll make our fun wherever we are," she said.
The U-turn, she said, was "not completely unexpected".
"It seems to be how the organisation of the tournament has gone ahead," she said.
"Everything has tended to be left to the last minute and things have changed a lot along the way as well."
She is not too worried about the lack of beer.
"We are all going to the pre-match parties which are organised by the Intercontinental Hotel," she said.
Sponsor Budweiser has exclusive rights to sell beer at the World Cup.
On Friday it said on Twitter: "Well, this is awkward," before later deleting the post.
'Beyond our control'
A Fifa spokesman said: "Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa fan festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."
It reassured fans this would not affect the sale of alcohol-free Bud Zero. That will still be on sale in the eight venues.
Budweiser owner AB InBev said the circumstances were "beyond our control".
The Football Supporters' Association, which represents Wales and England fans, criticised the timing of the ban.
"Some fans like a beer at a game and some don't, but the real issue is the last minute U-turn which speaks to a wider problem - the total lack of communication and clarity from the organising committee towards supporters," a spokesman said.
"If they can change their minds on this at a moment's notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfil other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues."