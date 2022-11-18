Eisteddfod: Search to reunite 1956 flower girls 68 years later
They rehearsed, performed and brought ceremonial grace to the 1956 National Eisteddfod.
Now the search is on to reunite these flower girls before the festival returns to Rhondda Cynon Taf, 68 years later.
The girls, all aged between eight and 10 at the time of the Aberdare Eisteddfod, would now be between 74 and 76 years old.
Event organisers want them to share their memories and any family photos from the time.
National Eisteddfod of Wales Chief executive Betsan Moses said: "It's been such a long time since we brought the Eisteddfod to Rhondda Cynon Taf and we know we've lost so many of those involved in organising the festival back in 1956.
"We're hoping that we'll be able to track down some of the girls and bring them back together for a reunion locally over the next few months.
"Hopefully some of them will be keen to meet with us and share their memories and any family photos they may have from the time."
The girls, who wore green dresses and carried posies of flowers, performed to welcome new members of the Gorsedd and to celebrate the winners of the Eisteddfod crown and chair.
Mrs Moses added: "So, if you were a flower girl or are related to one of the girls who took part in the ceremony, please let us know so we can try and organise a wonderful reunion for the girls all these years later."
The National Eisteddfod, which can be traced back to 1176, was held in Ceredigion returned this year after a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.