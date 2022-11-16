Snowdon: Park to use mountain's Welsh name Yr Wyddfa
Wales' highest mountain will be referred to by its Welsh name, rather than the English translation, park authorities have agreed.
Snowdonia National Park Authority voted to use Yr Wyddfa and Eryri rather than Snowdon and Snowdonia.
It said it was spurred to "decisive action" after 5,000 people signed a petition calling for the change.
Yr Wyddfa stands at 3,560ft (1,085m) and attracts about 400,000 walkers a year.
Naomi Jones, the park's head of cultural heritage, said Welsh place names were part of Eryri's "special qualities".
"By referring to our most renowned landmarks by their Welsh names, we give people from all over the world the opportunity to engage with the Welsh language and its rich culture," she said.
Last year, Gwynedd councillor John Pughe Roberts put forward a motion asking the park to stop using the English names Snowdon and Snowdonia, saying many people were "complaining that people are changing house names, rock names, renaming the mountains".
The park was already using Welsh names on the English versions of publications and digital communications, a process it will continue as materials were updated.
"This will enable all to familiarise themselves with the new policy and to continue to be able to access the information they need," park authorities said.
Ms Jones added that many public bodies already used Yr Wyddfa and Eryri.
"This is very encouraging and gives us confidence that this change in the authority's approach will be accepted for the benefit of the Welsh language and as a mark of respect to our cultural heritage," she said.