Gwent Police officer appeals gross misconduct dismissal
At least one senior policeman sacked by Gwent Police has launched an appeal against the decision.
A panel held behind closed doors in September found the actions of three officers amounted to gross misconduct.
It comes as Wiltshire Police begin probing allegations of misogyny, corruption and racism within Gwent Police.
The crime commissioner's office confirmed an appeal had been referred to the police appeals tribunal.
Two of the officers - Ch Supt Marc Budden and Ch Insp Paul Staniforth - were dismissed from the force.
The third, Ch Supt Mark Warrender, would also have been dismissed, but had already retired.
Ch Supt Warrender had been accused of inappropriately touching a junior officer at a retirement party in 2019.
All three men were found to have had an inappropriate conversation with the officer.
A spokesman for Gwent's police and crime commissioner said: "I can confirm that there has been an appeal and it has been referred to the police appeals tribunal in accordance with the police appeal tribunal rules.
They claimed they could not comment further citing "a legal, procedural and administrative role".
The commissioner has been asked which of the men have appealed.
Gwent Police declined to comment saying it was a matter for the commissioner.
The rules on police appeals tribunals say an officer may appeal a gross misconduct finding if it was unreasonable, if there is new evidence that could alter the outcome or if there was a procedural breach.
Wiltshire Police's investigation into Gwent Police was sparked by a Sunday Times investigation into WhatsApp and Facebook messages between dead Gwent policeman Ricky Jones and other officers.
They were said to reveal a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force.