Cost of living: Hopes and fears of hunting for jobs
Karl Edwards has just lost his job as a school caretaker, and at the age of 60 is now searching for work during the cost of living crisis.
"Unfortunately I'm back to square one," he said - but he remains optimistic, having submitted job applications.
He was the last one to join the team at the school, and the first one out when it was time to make cuts.
His hunt for work comes with the latest monthly employment data due out later on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, that's the way my cookie has crumbled. But my fingers are crossed now," he said.
Mr Edwards, of Caerau, near Maesteg, in Bridgend county, has been submitting job applications with the help of an employment coach at the local community centre.
"These applications have gone through and I'll have a response in the next couple of weeks."
Mr Edwards has lost work at a time when prices are on average 10.1% higher than they were a year ago.
He said: "It's cost me more to keep myself warm, and for electricity and food, than it was back last year."
He volunteers at Caerau Community Centre in his spare time.
Jo Jackson runs the food shop, and said a growing proportion of their customers are people who are in work, but are still struggling with the rising cost of living.
"You'd probably think some of them were quite comfortable, but everyone's struggling," she said.
Cheaper food
"We find that a lot of working people are coming here now."
The shop collects donations from local supermarkets. For some local residents it's a chance to get cheaper food when times are tough, but others have come to rely on it every week.
The centre is run by the Caerau Development Trust. Its deputy chair, Paul Davies, said they had always had customers who were out of work, but that the situation was changing.
He said: "Where it was unemployed and more disadvantaged people, there are even people now who are working, who are in lower paid jobs, you know.
"Zero hour contracts, all sorts of people. Everybody, basically."
The community centre is busy most days, and there are plans to expand the space available for visitors who might need help, and somewhere warm to go during the day.
"If needs be we can open this room up and put tables and chairs out," said Mr Davies.
"If it does get that desperate, and we have a cold winter."
Just a short journey down the valley from Caerau towards Nantyffyllon is a training centre that is helping local people get skilled work.
Maesteg Construction Centre of Excellence provides training to school leavers and adults who are hoping to work in the building trade.
The centre's manager, Jamie Piper, said: "There is a massive void within the construction industry, they are hungry for staff and for workers.
"I speak to a number of companies and they are eager to get the students on board.
"Back in January when we opened, they were like, 'Hurry up, train these boys up'."
Among the students is 16-year-old Morgan Davies from Caerau.
He said: "I enjoy the atmosphere, and coming here meeting a good group of boys. It is a nice experience.
"I am hoping to get an apprenticeship with bricklaying and masonry. I am enjoying the course."
Lewis Jones, also 16 and from Caerau, said he "had always had an eye on a trade" as a future career.
He said: "To be honest, when I first started I never knew how to use a trowel but now I can build a wall, I know how to plumb, everything is just a great experience.
"I have always had an idea of flipping houses, working on my own houses and investing in real estate, and I thought this was a good start for me to get into that."