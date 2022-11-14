Sunset photographer rescued from Borth Bog
A 73-year-old man has been rescued from a peat bog after trying to take a picture-perfect photo of the sunset.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said he slipped into the margins of Borth Bog in Ceredigion, suffering a suspected hip injury on Saturday afternoon.
After being trapped in the marsh for about 45 minutes, his wife and friends pulled him out.
A volunteer rescue team said he was in considerable pain and was taken to hospital for further treatment.
The HM Coast-Guard Borth, crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service attended and stood down at about 17:20 GMT.