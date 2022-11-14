Sunset photographer rescued from Borth Bog

Photo of rescue teams helping the 73-year-old man with the sunset in the backgroundAberdyfi Search and Rescue Team
The man got into difficulty at about 15:45 GMT on Saturday

A 73-year-old man has been rescued from a peat bog after trying to take a picture-perfect photo of the sunset.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said he slipped into the margins of Borth Bog in Ceredigion, suffering a suspected hip injury on Saturday afternoon.

After being trapped in the marsh for about 45 minutes, his wife and friends pulled him out.

A volunteer rescue team said he was in considerable pain and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The HM Coast-Guard Borth, crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service attended and stood down at about 17:20 GMT.

