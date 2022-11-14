Cardiff: Burst water main affects 12,000 and closes schools
A burst water pipe has forced the closure of nine schools and affected about 12,000 people in Cardiff.
Llanedeyrn Primary, Glan Yr Afon, Bryn Hafod, St Bernadettes, Hollies, Pen Y Groes, Bryn Celyn, Berllan Deg and St Teilo's schools have all shut.
Welsh Water said customers had either lost supply or were experiencing low pressure, so has set up a bottled water station at Eastern Leisure Centre.
The company said it expected the issue to be fixed by Monday evening.
Cardiff council said it was alerted to the problem at about 05:30 GMT and was advised that two properties were in danger of flooding, so sent an officer out with sandbags.
Welsh Water said: "Our teams are on site and we are working hard to restore supplies, tankers are in position currently and more expected in the next few hours.
"We are expecting the repair to be completed later this evening."