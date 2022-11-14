Swastika daubed on Buckley cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
- Published
A swastika was sprayed on a cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and a neo-Nazi flag left at the scene, police have said.
The incident was reported at about 11:30 GMT at Hawkesbury memorial garden in Buckley, Flintshire.
North Wales Police Insp Iwan Jones said: "This was a distressing and distasteful hate crime on such an emotive weekend, and we will do all we can to identify those responsible."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.
The incident follows another one in south Wales where a swastika was daubed on a Caribbean mural in October.
Two people have been arrested over the incident in Port Talbot.