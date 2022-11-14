Gwent Police: Corruption allegations like nothing solicitor has seen
- Published
A solicitor acting for the family of a policeman whose phone has sparked a corruption probe has said he has "never seen anything like this".
Craig Court said messages on the phone of Gwent Police officer Ricky Jones, who died in 2020, revealed affairs, corruption, misogyny and homophobia.
He said issues were raised with the force, but were not taken seriously.
Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner said any officer who sent "abhorrent" messages should face firm action.
Meanwhile the force's Chief Constable Pam Kelly said Wiltshire Police would independently investigate Gwent Police
Regarding the Gwent Police's response to the messages, Mr Court said: "It wasn't until the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) got involved and sent it back to Gwent Police to re-investigate that I think Gwent Police realised that they had to then send it to an independent force."
Mr Court branded the evidence on the phone "vile" and "abhorrent".
He said Mr Jones had been abusive towards his family, saying he would "often try to control them" and "threaten them with his position in the police".
The family decided to go through Mr Jones's phone when it was returned to them following his death.
Mr Court said: "I've never seen anything like this before."
Messages, he said, were shared between current and former officers and covered ongoing investigations and attempts to access personal data about the family.
Mr Court said: "They want to see justice. They want to make sure that the public can have faith and confidence in the police force."
Their words come after a Sunday Times report on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force.
Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said he hoped the investigation would be quick and thorough.
He said: "Where this occurs, it is absolutely appalling and unacceptable. And if the investigation does reveal that serving officers are participating in this sort of activity, I will expect very firm action to be taken."
The investigation will look at messages on a mobile phone and tablet given to Gwent Police last month.
Politicians in the force area met Ms Kelly and Mr Cuthbert on Monday.
"The content we have been made aware of is abhorrent and any officers identified by the investigation as having breached either professional standards or the criminal threshold will be held accountable," said Ms Kelly.
Newport West MP Ruth Jones said the allegations were "horrendous" and that misogyny, racism, abuse and corruption allegations must be investigated.
After the meeting with Mr Cuthbert and Ms Kelly, she said she was reassured by the chief constable's insistence she would "root out any bad apples" but did not want the investigation to take months or years.
"We all saw the Sarah Everard case with the Met Police," Ms Jones said.
"You can say it's different, but in that respect trust is fundamental. Police can't do their job unless they have the trust and cooperation of the public."
Monmouth Senedd Member Peter Fox said he was "sickened" by the allegations, but had confidence in Ms Kelly and the police.
"The vast majority of the police officers are of the highest calibre," he said.
According to the Sunday Times Ricky Jones, had been on the force 26 years, and WhatsApp and Facebook discussions between him and other officers were found on his phone after his death.
They openly talk about sexual harassment of junior female colleagues, racist, homophobic and misogynistic abuse, the leaking of sensitive police material and corruption, according to the report.
Nazir Afzal, a former head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said the man's family approached him because they had "next to zero confidence" in policing.
He said: "They felt that the only reason we know about these allegations is because by chance, completely by chance, when the phone was delivered to them, and they were able to look at what was on it."
Mr Afzal has also called for a national inquiry saying problems were "likely to be everywhere".
"The vast majority of police officers are very good at what they do and clearly not bigoted or prejudiced, but there is a sizable minority, unfortunately, who are racist, sexist, homophobic, corrupt, and there's nothing in my mind worse than a bigot with a warrant card," he said.
"You know, they are powerful people who are able to use their power to reinforce their prejudices. So, I totally understand how the family feel."
He wanted to see an anonymous hotline set up where issues can be reported to get a better picture of where they are happening.
"What's lacking right now is accountability," Mr Afzal said. "So we start with a help helpline or hotline, and then we have a public inquiry and that I think is where we need to begin the process of of remedying decades of bigotry."
In September, two senior Gwent Police officers were sacked for gross misconduct after a junior officer was inappropriately touched at a retirement party in 2019.
Ms Kelly said the dismissals reflected the force's "commitment to pursue and hold accountable those who let us all down".
"We recognise that in the past Gwent Police has not always lived up to the standards those reporting issues to us should expect," she said.
"The content shared with us is vile and these views have absolutely no place in Gwent Police."