Merthyr Tydfil: Man arrested after two people hurt in stabbing

A police cordon outside a home on Brynmorlais Street, Merthyr Tydfil
A police cordon remained outside a home on Brynmorlais Street on Sunday evening

A man has been arrested after two people were hurt in a stabbing.

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Brynmorlais Street, Merthyr Tydfil, at 08:30 GMT on Sunday.

A man and a woman who had been stabbed were taken to the town's Prince Charles Hospital. Their condition is not known.

South Wales Police said a 52-year-old man from Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil, was arrested on suspicion of affray. Detectives believe the attacker fled the scene in a white Vauxhall Astra.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.