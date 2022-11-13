Merthyr Tydfil: Man arrested after two people hurt in stabbing
A man has been arrested after two people were hurt in a stabbing.
Police and paramedics were called to a property in Brynmorlais Street, Merthyr Tydfil, at 08:30 GMT on Sunday.
A man and a woman who had been stabbed were taken to the town's Prince Charles Hospital. Their condition is not known.
South Wales Police said a 52-year-old man from Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil, was arrested on suspicion of affray. Detectives believe the attacker fled the scene in a white Vauxhall Astra.
Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.