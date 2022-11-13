Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe
- Published
Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed.
It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force.
Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but did not "represent the majority of our force".
All MPs within the the force area will meet with Ms Kelly and the Police and Crime Commissioner on Monday.
Ms Kelly confirmed Wiltshire Police would independently investigate the force.
It will look at messages on a mobile phone and tablet given to Gwent Police last month.
"The content we have been made aware of is abhorrent and any officers identified by the investigation as having breached either professional standards or the criminal threshold will be held accountable," said Ms Kelly.
An MP from within the force area said the allegations in the report were "absolutely horrendous".
"Misogyny, racism, abuse, corruption," said Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West. "These are all things that must be investigated thoroughly and quickly.
"We all have constituents that are concerned about this issue. We want a full investigation. No stone left unturned."
She said the revelations suggested wider problems in policing across the UK, and called for a public inquiry "if necessary".
"If it's happening in Gwent and the Met [Police], where else is it happening?" she asked. "We just need to know what's going on.
"We also want it to be done quickly. We need to rebuild public confidence in the police, because, as we see with the Met in London, what happened with Sarah Everard was very damaging."
According to the Times report, the phone belonged to a dead Gwent Police officer who had been on the force for 26 years.
Disgusting content
After his death, WhatsApp and Facebook discussions between him and other officers were found on his phone.
They openly talk about the sexual harassment of junior female colleagues, racist, homophobic and misogynistic abuse, the leaking of sensitive police material and corruption.
In September, two senior Gwent Police officers were sacked for gross misconduct after a junior officer was inappropriately touched at a retirement party in 2019.
Ms Kelly said the dismissals reflected the force's "commitment to pursue and hold accountable those who let us all down".
"We recognise that in the past Gwent Police has not always lived up to the standards those reporting issues to us should expect," she said.
"The content shared with us is vile and these views have absolutely no place in Gwent Police."