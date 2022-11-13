Aberystwyth: Three taken to hospital after bus and car crash
Three people were taken to hospital after a bus collided with a car, the ambulance service has said.
Emergency services were called to the A487 between Bow Street and Aberystwyth, in Ceredigion, on Saturday at about 15:45 GMT.
About 15 passengers were treated at the scene by paramedics.
Passenger Margarita Barnes, who was travelling with her two children, said they were taken to hospital for checks but escaped serious injuries.
Ms Barnes, who is five months pregnant, described how passengers, including other families and older people, were thrown forward by the impact of the collision which smashed the front of the vehicle.
"It was terrible," she said.
"My little one, I was holding on to her, and the force was so great she flew out of my arms.
'Bumps and bruises'
"My eldest was thrown to the front of the bus, and other people."
Ms Barnes said the children, aged two and eight, suffered "bumps and bruises" and that she and her unborn baby were okay.
She said she wanted to thank other passengers for helping to calm her children, and the emergency services.
Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to comment.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene before transferring three patients to Bronglais General Hospital, Aberystwyth, for further treatment.