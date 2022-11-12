Cwmbran: Person airlifted to hospital after house fire

welsh fire figtherNorth Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Three fire crews helped bring the blaze under control before it spread

A "male casualty" has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after suffering burn injuries in a house fire, the fire service said.

Three crews were called the Brookside area of Cwmbran, in Torfaen, on Saturday afternoon, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

They found a "severe fire" on the first floor of a terraced property.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to enter the property and were able to stop the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Related Topics