UK's warmest ever Remembrance Sunday recorded
- Published
The UK's warmest Remembrance Sunday has been recorded in north Wales.
Temperatures in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, soared to 21.2C (70.2F), also making it the warmest 13 November on record.
It beat the previous record by more than two degrees set 33 years ago, also in Gwynedd.
England and Scotland also saw records broken for the warmest Remembrance Day with highs of 19.2C (67F) in Bridgefoot, Cumbria, and 17.2C (63F) in Aviemore.
The previous record temperature on Remembrance Sunday was 19.1C (66F) in Aber, also in Gwynedd, in 1989.
The average temperature for November in the UK is between 4C and 10C (39F to 40F).
However the Met Office expects the mild autumn temperatures to fall this week to what would normally be expected for the time of year.
BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles said: "It has been a very mild weekend for November, especially in Porthmadog that saw a record temperature for the UK for this late in the year.
"However the weather will return to something much more seasonal throughout the week."
21.2 °C at Porthmadog was a new UK record for Remembrance Sunday, and also the highest temperature ever recorded this late in the year— Met Office (@metoffice) November 14, 2022
Here are the extremes for Sunday 13 November 2022 pic.twitter.com/688Csr2vQW
Temperatures across the UK have been "exceptionally mild" for the time of year, with Scotland and Northern Ireland having also recorded the warmest November night on record earlier this month.
Meteorologists say the mild weather was the result of a powerful jet stream bringing warm air up from the south.
BBC Weather's Simon King said: "A south-west wind is dragging in air from the Tropics, around the Azores and Cape Verde - where it is still warm at this time of year - and that milder air is spreading north to the UK."
The weather will remain mild for the start of the week, with a weather warning for rain issued for some parts on Tuesday.
A yellow alert for rain has been issued by the Met Office for south and central Wales, south-east England, south-west England and west Midlands until 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A further alert is also in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, and Grampian areas of Scotland, between 12:00 and 21:00.
Is this a result of climate change?
While the warm air being dumped over the UK is unusual, it is not a one-off.
The warmest recorded daytime temperature in November in the UK was in 2015, when temperatures reached 22.4C - an event that was also linked to the jet stream.
King added: "Climate change may be altering the typical position of the jet stream further north - when considering its horizontal position/latitude averages over decades. This is different, though, from this scenario where the jet stream is meandering north to south like a big U."
However these latest highs come at the end of what has already been the hottest year on record in the UK.
England, Wales and Scotland all experienced their highest ever temperatures in July, including recordings of 40C (104F) for the first time in the UK.