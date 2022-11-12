Aberystwyth crash: 15 bus passengers injured in crash with car

The site of the crash
Police closed the A487 at Bow Street, near Aberystwyth, after the crash

About 15 bus passengers were being treated by paramedics after the vehicle was involved in a crash with a car in mid Wales.

Emergency services were called to the A487 between Bow Street and Aberystwyth, in Ceredigion, at about 15:45 GMT.

The ambulance service said a number of people were taken to hospital.

But none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said

Dyfed Powys Police said the road was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.

