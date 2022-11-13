Remembrance Sunday: Services across Wales commemorate the fallen
- Published
Wales' national remembrance service takes place later to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict.
Armed forces personnel will parade through Cardiff prior to the service at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cathays Park.
They will be joined by veterans as well as civic dignitaries and political leaders at Alexandra Gardens.
Other services are due to take place in Bangor, Hay-on-Wye, Llandudno, Swansea, Wrexham and elsewhere.
Detachments from the Royal Navy, Army, RAF, Merchant Navy and cadet forces will march past Cardiff's City Hall and along King Edward VII Avenue en route to the national war memorial.
Cardiff Military Wives Choir and the Cardiff Arms Park Male Voice Choir are due to lead the singing during the service.
At 10:59 GMT, a bugler from The Royal Welsh Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh will sound the Last Post, according to the order of service.
It will be followed at 11:00 by a gun of Regiment Royal Artillery, Newport, marking the start of two minutes' silence.
On Friday, Wales fell silent to mark Armistice Day, the 104th national commemoration since the end of World War One in 1918.
A service and two-minute silence took place at the Field of Remembrance at Cardiff Castle and others at cenotaphs around Wales.
On Sunday, an annual service of remembrance will take place at Wrexham's war memorial and Swansea Cenotaph, among others.
And services are being held at Bangor Cathedral in Gwynedd and St Mary's Church, Hay-on-Wye, Powys, as well as elsewhere.
The national service has been organised by Cardiff Council and Welsh government with the Royal British Legion.