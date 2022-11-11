Gwynedd man dies after being found with genitals severed
A man who had been convicted of indecency died after he was found with his genitals severed, police said.
Reginald Roach, 63, was discovered collapsed on the Bryn Cegin Industrial Estate in Bangor, Gwynedd, on Sunday, 6 November.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.
North Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else and there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
In a statement, the force said: "Following a Home Office post mortem, and to end unhelpful speculation, we can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of Reginald Alan Roach."
It renewed an appeal for anyone who saw an "elderly man", about 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall and wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded top, in the area between 10:00 GMT on Saturday and 09:00 Sunday.
An inquest in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, was opened and adjourned.