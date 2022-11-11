Spencer Beynon died of broken glass neck injury - jury
- Published
An ex-soldier died after injuring his neck with broken glass, an inquest jury has concluded.
An inquest heard Spencer Beynon suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after being medically discharged.
The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
Concluding he died by misadventure, a majority of jurors found a PC's use of a Taser had been reasonable.
Police were called to the estate by residents who had seen him headbutting a door.
When two officers arrived at the Carmarthenshire estate, Mr Beynon, formerly of the Royal Welsh Regiment, was covered in blood from the neck injury.
The 43-year-old was tasered by former PC Oliver West who told the inquest Mr Beynon moved towards him after being slumped in a doorway.
His account was backed up by PC Sian Beynon who said she saw Mr Beynon shift as "if to move towards us".
This was disputed by other witnesses who said Mr Beynon was in a sitting position.
Mr Beynon had been medically discharged from the Army after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and had since struggled with drug abuse.
The inquest heard he died from neck injuries and blood loss.
Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire's acting senior coroner, Paul Bennett, instructed the jury to consider if it was reasonable for PC West to use the Taser, but not whether its use had contributed to Mr Beynon's death.
The jury found by a majority of 10 to one that it was reasonable as Mr Beynon had moved towards the officer who perceived that action as a threat.
An Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation found no case to answer for misconduct against any Dyfed-Powys Police officers.
The force said the inquest jury "endorsed the reasonableness" of police at the scene.