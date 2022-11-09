Facebook: Councillor posts fake Asda ad of Anders Breivik

Tom Maclean has apologised for posting an image of Anders Breivik mocked up to show him holding an Asda meal deal posterGetty Images
A councillor has apologised after he said he unwittingly posted an ad for an Asda £1 meal deal mocked up with an image of mass murderer Anders Breivik.

The doctored image showed the unsmiling killer holding a poster offering cut price soup, bread and butter and unlimited hot drinks for over-60s.

Tom Maclean's Facebook post immediately sparked a backlash.

One user reposted the image on Twitter calling for him to be sacked, though other voices were more measured.

Mr Maclean, a Colwyn Bay councillor and co-founder of St Joseph's Food Hub, said since posting the image he had been told Breivik was a "pretty ghastly figure".

"Naturally once I was made aware of this I removed the post at once and I apologise for my mistake and any offence caused," he said.

"In life we live and we learn anew each day. I am very grateful indeed to those who let me know."

Asda declined to comment.

Who is Anders Breivik?

A sea of flowers and candles were left by mourners in Oslo after the attacks

Breivik is a neo-Nazi terrorist who killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo in July 2011 before shooting dead 69 people at a summer youth camp.

He was sentenced to 21 years in jail after he was deemed to be sane by a Norwegian court in 2012.

Breivik refused to plead guilty, saying the attacks were necessary to stop the "Islamisation" of Norway.

In February, a Norwegian court rejected his bid for release ruling he had not changed and remained a risk to society.

