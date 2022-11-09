Asylum hotel cancels couple's wedding with five weeks notice
- Published
A couple's wedding has been cancelled by a hotel that is being used to house asylum seekers.
Lucie Campbell and Simon Pritchard booked their wedding for 10 December more than a year ago.
But they were left with just days to find a new venue after discovering the Aberconwy hotel is being used to ease overcrowding at Kent detention centres.
Ms Campbell, 28, of Towyn, Conwy, said she was in "disbelief" but has managed to reorganise their special day.
The hotel, which the BBC is not naming for safeguarding reasons, is providing short-term accommodation as part of a project that began last week.
However, it has sparked "anguish and anger" among residents living nearby, according to politicians.
Ms Campbell and Mr Pritchard, 33, were told at the weekend that their wedding had been cancelled.
"The hotel manager and wedding coordinator said it was out of their hands. We were just in shock. We didn't really have a response," said Ms Campbell.
"I felt awful for them, especially the wedding coordinator as she had to break the news."
The couple, who have three children, had only days to find a new venue due to the 28 days' notice required by the registry office for wedding ceremonies.
"We had to get our heads around it. We had been on countdown and everything was done, all the suppliers booked, hair, make-up, flowers, everything," said Ms Campbell.
Despite the shock and a "few tweaks" to their plans, the couple will still marry on the same date in Llanrwst, and said they have sympathy for the asylum seekers being housed in the hotel.
Ms Campbell, a support worker, said: "We are not worse off. We are still getting married and it's an absolutely lovely venue and the staff have been so kind.
"Since it happened, local businesses have reached out offering help, even strangers, telling us to try this place and that. It has proved there are lovely people out there."
The operators of the hotel housing the asylum seekers declined to comment.
Politicians in the area have urged the Home Office to reverse the decision due to the rural location being "unsuitable".
Social Justice minister Jane Hutt said it was "unacceptable" the Home Office contracted the hotel without first informing the Welsh government, local council or police.
The Home Office has been asked to comment.