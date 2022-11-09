Anglesey murder accused denies killing partner in bed
A man accused of beating his long-term partner to death has told a court he loved her and just wanted to return home.
Colin Milburn, 52, denies murdering Buddug Jones, 48, at their home in Rhydwyn, Anglesey in April.
Texts read in court showed Mr Milburn pleading with Ms Jones to speak to him, while also accusing her of seeing other men.
Ms Jones suffered "massive and fatal" head injuries, caused by being hit on the left side of her head five or six times by a heavy weapon.
Defence counsel Jonathan Rees KC asked Mr Milburn at Caernarfon Crown Court if he still loved and missed the mother-of-four.
"Yes", he replied.
A jury of nine men and three women heard Mr Milburn had moved out of the family home due to arguments over other men speaking to or "seeing" Ms Jones.
Mr Milburn has denied ever threatening violence towards his long-term partner or having any anger management issues.
The court heard how he had gone to the address in Rhydwyn to talk to Ms Jones about a man called Dewi, who he believed she was seeing.
It is alleged an altercation occurred where Ms Jones hit Mr Milburn and their son John then went to hit him too, but missed and hit Ms Jones, causing her to bleed.
The court also heard how John, who has previous convictions for wounding, "behaved threatening" with a hammer towards Mr Milburn on previous occasions.
Mr Milburn told the court he called the police following the altercation, resulting in Ms Jones being arrested and then released.
Mr Rees said Mr Milburn text a series of messages to Ms Jones after her release, including ones saying "I just want you to speak to me" and "don't know what I can do to make it up to you".
When asked why he sent these messages, Mr Milburn said he just wanted to return home and he "loved her".
However, the jury were told of further messages where he once again accused Ms Jones of seeing another man.
The trial continues.