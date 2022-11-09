Court: Appeals to Cardiff rapist's sentence refused
A burglar who broke into a house and repeatedly raped a mother and her teenage daughter has had his sentence appeal refused.
Joshua Carney, 28, attacked each victim while the other watched, in Cardiff on 1 March.
He previously admitted 13 offences including six counts of rape and was sentenced to life in prison.
He was given a minimum term of 10 years, which has been upheld by the court of appeal.
This story contains some content and detail which you may find distressing
'The stuff of nightmares'
During his trial, the court heard how Carney forced his way into the family home in the early morning, saying he wanted to use the woman's mobile phone - but quickly became aggressive and locked the front door.
He started to beat her around the head, threatened to stab her before subjecting her to a sexual assault and rape.
The court heard that the woman's teenage daughter had locked herself in an upstairs bedroom and called the police but Carney went upstairs and tried to open the door.
The mother eventually told her daughter to open the door after Carney again threatened to stab them.
He raped her repeatedly. during his final attack on her said. "this is your punishment for phoning the police".
The police arrived at the house and when he was arrested.
Carney told officers he had been taking Spice and had no recollection of what happened, but later pleaded guilty to all charges.
In August, the offences were described by the trial judge as "the stuff of nightmares".
'Unduly lenient'
At Cardiff Crown Court on 9 November, Mr Lloyd, on behalf of the solicitor general, put forward an appeal for the minimum term to be extended on the grounds it was "unduly lenient".
If successful, this would mean the time served in prison before Carney could apply for release on parole would be extended.
Meanwhile, Christopher Rees, defence barrister, submitted an appeal to change the life sentence to an extended sentence, submitting that it was "excessive" as it stood.
Carney, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, chose not to attend court.
Mr Lloyd told the court the offences took place just four days after Carney had been released from prison.
He submitted that the minimum should be "elevated" due to "the number of aggravating features", such as the "psychological harm caused" and offending history.
"When one considers all of the features identified, the minimum sentence should have been in the range of 28 years," he said.
Defence barrister Mr Rees said "a life sentence is a last resort" and submitted that "an extended sentence would have been sufficient".
He said his client had no pattern of sexual offending, and "genuinely" had no recollection of the events due to intoxication.
He added that the various charges were "a continuing offence" and urged that they be considered together.
He said Mr Lloyd's suggestion would "in effect be two consecutive sentences of 14 years, would not take into account totality and would be excessive."
Life sentence 'justified and necessary'
Mr Justice Martin Griffiths, Mrs Justice Alison Foster and Mr Justice Timothy Holroyde rejected both submissions.
Mr Holroyde said that the sentencing judge had been "impeccable" in her approach.
He added: "The offence gives rise to serious concerns for the future. There is nothing to suggest the applicant targeted the victims with sexual offending in mind but, if he did not and he was simply continuing his career of theft, he switched with alarming speed."
He said being on licence previously "did nothing to deter" Carney from offending and so a life sentence was "justified and necessary" but the minimum term was "not unduly lenient".
- If you are feeling affected by this story or distressed, help and support is available via BBC Action Line