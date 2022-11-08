Afan Valley: Green light for £250m adventure resort
A detailed plan for a £250m adventure resort has been given the green light.
Plans for the resort at Pen-y-Bryn won unanimous approval from the planning committee at Neath Port Talbot council on Tuesday.
The Wildfox Adventure Resort in Afan Valley will offer rock climbing, an indoor waterpark and 570 holiday lodges on 326 acres (132 hectares) of land.
Councillor Scott Jones said the venue would be a "massive game changer" for the area.
When complete, the resort will contain a 50-bed hotel, 15-bed apartment-hotel, as well as a spa and restaurant, the Local Democracy Reporting service said.
A series of mountain bike trails will link the various activities and accommodation.
Planning committee officers, who supported the application, also said Salamanca Group, the company behind the project, intended to respect the area's history and archaeology as well as its use of the Welsh language.
The company has also agreed to provide a solar farm site.
Salamanca Group chief executive Martin Bellamy said the project could provide a major boost for the economy of the area.
The approval comes after some changes were made to the initial proposal which included building a smaller hotel, 30 fewer lodges and relocating the guest car park to the hotel area.