Sex education: Gwynedd councillor harassed over scheme support
- Published
A councillor has been threatened over her support for new relationship and sex education (RSE) teaching in Wales.
Gwynedd council's Beca Brown believes the lessons will keep children safe and said "most parents" agree.
But she has been abused online and called a "paedo lover" by opponents.
The Welsh government is introducing the RSE code as part of the new curriculum, and said it is "vital to support young people build healthy relationships".
But some question the lack of a parental opt-out and one group has won the right to a judicial review on this issue.
The response to the sex education changes made headlines in Gwynedd in August when police were called to a council meeting discussing the subject.
Ms Brown - a member of the Plaid Cymru administration - said there has been "a polarising response" to the new code.
"There's been a lot of negative public response, but privately, many people have been supportive," she told Newyddion S4C.
"We've been called - some of us [councillors]- paedophiles. I've been called a 'paedo lover'.
"I've been threatened, too. Someone said I'd put a rope around my own neck by supporting the code. Someone else said I deserved the death penalty."
She added: "The police have been here to talk to me about safety measures - what I can do to keep myself and my home safe.
"That wasn't something I'd expected when I took charge of the council's education portfolio."
The new sex and relationships curriculum introduces children to different kinds of relationships, body development, sex and sexuality, and how to feel safe in a relationship.
Some opponents claim the changes "sexualise" young pupils.
The Welsh government denied accusations that young children will be taught about specific sex acts, and said this was "misinformation".
However, the decision to stop parents taking children out of lessons is a worry for some. A judicial review will be held on 15 November in the High Court, after a group of parents challenged the lack of an opt-out.
Canon Aled Edwards, of Cytun: Churches Together in Wales, said there needed to be a process for mediating between schools and parents opposed to the changes.
"The central, political question here, is are you more likely to keep a traditional, conservative community within a school, by permitting them to excuse themselves, sometimes, [rather] than by suspending the right to excuse, completely," he said.
"If you're adamant that children should be forced to attend these classes, and if parents are uneasy about that, how then are you able to ensure the process understands, and gives due thought to that uneasiness?"
Ms Brown questions why parents would want to remove children from these lessons.
She said many parents who had questions about the policy, had their worries eased after discussing the matter with schools.
"I feel it's completely appropriate that parents are not allowed to remove their children from the class. Firstly, it would be impractical, as the nature of the new curriculum means subjects are taught across the syllabus during the week," she said.
"More importantly, every child has the right to access education that will keep them safe, that supports them in making wise, healthy decisions. This will, in turn, keep them happy in their relationships, whether that means platonic friendships, or if they decide to settle down with someone in the future, when they're older."
'Vital to support young people'
A Welsh government spokesperson said that RSE "is vital to support young people build healthy relationships and to respect each other.
"Learners will only learn topics that are appropriate to their age and development," they said.
"At a younger age, for example, children will be taught about treating each other with kindness and empathy. As they grow older, they will gain an understanding of topics such as online safety, consent and sexual health - all of which will be handled in a sensitive way.
"We are proud that our new curriculum and wider reforms are supported by respected organisations such as the NSPCC, the children's commissioner, Welsh Women's Aid and qualified experts in the field of child safeguarding."
They added that the abuse suffered by Ms Brown and colleagues is "completely unacceptable", adding: "We're in close contact with local authorities and schools to support them deliver the new curriculum."