Spencer Beynon died of neck injury not Taser, inquest hears
- Published
An ex-soldier who died after being Tasered by police had a neck injury that caused his death, an inquest has heard.
Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, died near his home in Maes y Bwlch on 14 June 2016.
A pathologist said he found no evidence the use of a Taser caused him to have a cardiac arrest.
Jurors were told an examination of Mr Beynon's body found a partially severed jugular vein in a wound on his neck.
Dr Richard Jones said the injury was typical of a self-inflicted glass wound.
It was uncertain what influence other minor injuries played in the death, Dr Jones added, explaining how a Taser barb was found in one of his hands and a taser wound was found on his shoulder.
The inquest at Parc y Scarlets previously heard how on the day of his death in 2016, Mr Beynon had a violent outburst that ended with him being tasered by a police officer.
The 43-year-old had previously been discharged from the Army on medical grounds.
Jurors were told he had struggled with post traumatic stress disorder, depression and drug misuse.
During his time in service he had seen fellow soldiers killed and had to kill several men.
The inquest continues.