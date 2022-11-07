North Wales: Aberconwy asylum hotel plan 'unsuitable'
- Published
Questions have been raised about housing alleged asylum seekers at a luxury hotel in north Wales.
According to the operators, a rural hotel is being used by the Home Office to ease pressures at overcrowded detention centres in Kent.
The site, which the BBC is not naming for safeguarding reasons, is providing short-term accommodation as part of an "urgent project" that began last week.
Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders said the decision had sparked local "anger".
Mrs Finch-Saunders has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman to express "serious concerns" over the project and has demanded the decision be reversed.
In her letter, Ms Finch-Saunders said: "You and your department have caused considerable distress to a peaceful community".
She went on to ask the Ms Braverman to "reconsider this decision which is causing much anguish and anger".
The Aberconwy MS also accused the home secretary of adding to the burden on "already struggling medical services" and asked whether full consideration had been given to the location of the rural village.
Earlier on social media Aberconwy MP, Robin Millar said: "I will be clear. I am concerned about the suitability of this property, in this location, for this purpose.
"It is a hotel not a detention centre. It is isolated and unsupported by the appropriate services.
"I am also very concerned about the lack of notice, the poor communication and - most of all - the impact on communities."
'The right thing to do'
BBC Wales has asked for a comment from the site's owners who contacted local politicians on Saturday.
In an email, seen by the BBC, the hotel owners told a local councillor: "With the current crisis in Kent in relation to the overcrowding of detention centres, the Home Office have reached out asking us to take a short-term accommodation contract, which we felt was the right thing to do.
"This was an urgent project for them and we have been contracted with immediate effect.
"The agreement we have entered appoints us as the host accommodation provider, but all security is provided by the Home Office."
Conwy council said it was not given advance warning of the Home Office plan.
It said it was now working with emergency services to ensure "appropriate measures" are in place.
Council leader Charlie McCoubrey said: "Conwy has welcomed many people to the county in recent times, including those fleeing war in Ukraine.
"However throughout that time we have been clear that this particular rural location is wholly inappropriate to house vulnerable people."
The Home Office said the UK's asylum system was under "incredible strain".
It said there were currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers housed in hotels, costing £5.6million every day.
A spokesperson added: "The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable.
"[It] is a short-term solution and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation."