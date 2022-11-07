Covid: Booster take up plummets from a year ago
Numbers of over-65s having booster jabs have plummeted from 93% a year ago to less than two-thirds.
So far this autumn just 65.6% had an extra injection according to Public Health Wales.
More than 95% of over-65s had the first two doses of a Covid vaccine last year.
Wales remains ahead of England where less than half (46.7%) of over-65s have had an autumn booster. But regional differences can be seen around the country .
Nearly 80% of over-65s have had an autumn booster in the Vale of Glamorgan, and there has been high take-up in Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
But figures drop to just half of over-65s in Ceredigion and just over 53% in Pembrokeshire.
The numbers, taken from the Wales Immunisation System, show 764,383 autumn boosters have been given out but numbers dropped in the last two weeks.
The booster jabs have been received by 79.3% of care home residents and 45.8% of NHS staff, but these again are lower than the reach of earlier doses.