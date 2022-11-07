Domestic abuse: No-fault eviction leaves woman 'devastated'
After escaping an abusive relationship, Liz found a home to rent that she believed would give her a fresh start.
That dream was shattered when her landlord decided to sell the home, issuing her a no-fault eviction.
It means Liz and her teenage daughter will have to find a new home, costing hundreds of pounds more each month.
Shelter Cymru has warned of a "no-fault eviction epidemic" and wants changes to legislation brought forward to prevent a wave of these after Christmas.
The Welsh government plans to bring in a six-month no-fault notice period in December, believing this will offer protection to tenants and landlords.
Liz, which is not her real name, said this would have made a "massive difference" to her situation.,
She added: "I finally felt safe somewhere, for the first time in a long time, and I'm devastated to have to leave."
Describing the market for renters as "awful", she believes she will have to pay an extra £300 a month for a house miles from her work, family and daughter's college in the south Wales valleys.
She would not be able to get a mortgage to buy her current home, but does not blame her landlords for selling as they have a young family and are struggling for cash themselves.
Liz has been given three months to find somewhere new and is unsure if she will be able to make ends meet with Christmas and the unexpected costs of moving.
"I've worked every single day since I was 16, I'm not on any benefits, there's no family I can stay with," she said.
"I haven't slept, I've come out in eczema for the first time and it's because I'm so anxious all the time. I'm genuinely worried because there isn't anything I can do."
Liz's eviction comes as rents are rising faster than incomes and demand for housing is outstripping supply.
According to Propertymark, a membership organisation for estate agents, landlords in Wales are selling houses at double the rate of the UK average.
Chief executive Nathan Emerson said: "We are seeing that - and obviously a lot of that does come down to the legislation that's coming through when it comes to renting homes in Wales - and thus that provides less properties and supply and demand scenarios take over, pushing prices up."
Shelter Cymru said this had resulted in the highest number of no-fault evictions ever recorded.
While landlords have faced criticism for their implementation of Section 21 eviction notices, some say they are being forced to sell because Welsh government rules are making it harder for them to rent out their properties.
No-fault eviction 'epidemic'
December's law will only apply to new tenants, but a consultation is under way which could see it expanded to include existing tenants, but this would come into force in June.
According to Jennie Bibbings, Shelter Cymru's head of campaigns, six-month notice periods "need to be in place now because now is when we're being so overrun with no-fault evictions".
She described the current rental market as a "no-fault eviction epidemic," with the "highest number of no-fault eviction notices on record".
Shelter Cymru wants the change to legislation brought forward to prevent a wave of evictions after Christmas while landlords want even longer to prepare for the proposed changes.
The Welsh government said: "This new law will bring much greater transparency and consistency to renting a home, protecting the interests of landlords and tenants.
"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely, but data from Rent Smart Wales does not suggest a significant drop in registered properties."