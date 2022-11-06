Cwmbran: Two arrests after man, 33, injured in crash
A 33-year-old man has suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.
Two men, aged 40 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, Gwent Police said.
The injured man is being treated in hospital following the crash on the A4042 between Cwmbran and Newport.
The force is appealing for witnesses after the crash on Friday at 18:20 GMT.
It said it was interested to hear from anyone who may have seen a burnt orange BMW M3 or a grey BMW M140i being driven on the road between 18:00 and 18:20.
Gwent Police said the two men had been released pending further inquiries.
