Wales v New Zealand: Bystander, 80, hurt in stadium fight
An 80-year-old bystander has been injured after an alleged altercation between two other men at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
It happened in the stands of the stadium during Saturday's Wales v New Zealand match, which the visitors won by 55 points to 23.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
Two men, aged 20 and 32, were arrested for assault and remain in custody, according to South Wales Police.
The force has appealed for witnesses.