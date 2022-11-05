Ruthin helicopter crash: Racehorse owner Dai Walters in critical care
- Published
Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash.
Mr Walters, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured and one of two taken to hospital after the accident in woods in Llanelidan, near Ruthin, Denbighshire.
They were taken to Glan Clwyd hospital where their injuries were not believed to be life-changing.
A witness said seeing the helicopter go down on Tuesday was "horrible".