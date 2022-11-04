Siemens Gwynedd: One hundred new high pay jobs created at laboratory
Nearly one hundred new jobs will be created, with hundreds more secured according to a healthcare company.
Siemens Healthineers is expanding its diagnostics centre in Llanberis, Gwynedd, with Welsh government support.
The site will become the global manufacturing base for the German company's Immulite blood analysis technology.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said the move was "vote of confidence" in the Welsh economy.
The products manufactured at the site are used across the world to help diagnose medical conditions.
The company said the "significant investment" by the Welsh government and itself will secure the site's future beyond 2030.
Siemens has operated out of Llanberis since 1992, and currently employs around 400 people at its 36-acre site.
Professor Fraser Logue, head of the Siemens Llanberis site, site: "Laboratories and clinics in over 50 countries around the globe are reliant on the Immulite reagents we manufacture at Llanberis, covering over 100 disease states and 570 allergy tests."
The Welsh government's Mr Gething said he was "delighted to announce this significant investment".
He added: "Thanks to Welsh Government support, we have secured and created hundreds of high-quality jobs for Gwynedd.
"Siemens Healthineers Llanberis is a strategically important employer for the whole of the north and this investment is a huge vote of confidence in the Welsh economy."