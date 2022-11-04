World Cup: Wales football fans weigh up Qatar costs
"I've got the rest of my life to save a deposit for a house. This could be a once in a lifetime thing."
In just under three weeks, Lauren McNie will watch Wales play their first World Cup match for 64 years as they take on the USA in Qatar.
Lauren and her sister Kerrin have followed the team around the world for eight years.
A trip to World Cup is well worth the cost and sacrifices, they said.
"We've done so many away trips over the last few years. We've put in the hours.
"We put in the travel, getting to the World Cup feels like the payoff for that," said Lauren from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The 34-year-old and her sister Kerrin, 32, have been going to Wales matches since they were children.
"We don't want to spend all our money going away, but this could be a once in a lifetime thing." Lauren said.
Hundreds of Welsh fans are expected to go to Qatar, but with the continuing cost of living crisis, some fabs might not be able to afford the trip.
The McNie sisters bought a package with Wales away travel partners Wonky Sheep, and paid £2,500 each for their flights and accommodation for Wales' group stages beginning on 21 November.
"I've been saving up to get my own place, but I think going to the World Cup is more important than owning my own home at the moment," said Lauren.
They sisters have been saving up and planning ways to keep costs down while they are in Doha.
"We've opted for a self-catering apartment, so we're not eating out every night." Kerrin said.
She has also been hunting for free activities in Qatar, and invited a solo traveller to share their apartment to save on costs.
"To get to the World Cup, it's been so long since the last time. If it's another 60 years - we're going to be in our nineties," she said.
"I don't know if we'll be travelling around the world (then) to see them… although we'll give it a go," she added.
Other fans have not been able to justify the cost.
Edward Lewis from Llandysul said: "We were looking at how expensive the beer, food and just being there is, let alone getting to Qatar and staying there.
"I'm gutted not to be able to go watch Wales in the World Cup, because I think that's one of your dreams as a sports fan.
"It was hard, but when you look at the grand scheme of things. I probably did make the best decision."
The 28-year-old is also saving to buy his own home, and worries about interest rates.
"I went from a point in qualifying back in June where I said I could maybe afford to spend that money to go Qatar and then save it back another time," he said.
"But then by now, you can't do it really, the way the market's gone. You'd have to save for another ten years or something."
Callan Bowden, from Cardiff, has lived in Qatar for eight years, working as an athletics director in an international school. He is excited for Welsh fans to see the country.
"There's thousands and thousands of people from different backgrounds (in Qatar)," he said
"People need to be cautious and respect the Islamic culture here, but in terms of settling in and coming over, I think you need to enjoy that it's the first World Cup in the Middle East."
Although the cost of living has had an impact on finances, Callan said there were ways of being thrifty.
"When you look at it now, with the drop in the pound. Things do seem a lot more expensive, however, when you're here it's about using it wisely."
"There are lots of local restaurants, with different cuisines, which you can pick up a meal for around 30 to 35 riyal which is £6 to £7," he said.
"It's about embracing the culture and enjoying the journey that we're going to go on.
"And hopefully it goes on as long as possible," he added.