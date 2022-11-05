Cost of living: Pub halves beer and cider choice to survive
A pub has almost halved its selection of draught beer and cider for the winter due to soaring energy bills.
Michelle Knight, who runs the Six Bells in Coity, Bridgend, said reducing the number of barrels would make her cooling system more efficient.
She has pinned her energy bills up to show punters why she is having to make tough choices to keep their local open.
The UK government said the energy bills relief scheme was protecting businesses.
The bills Ms Knight has displayed on the walls of the pub show her costs increased from £1,313 in October 2021 to £3,404 in the same month this year - a rise of 160%.
She said she does it to justify the reduced menu and putting up the price of each draught pint by up to 40p.
"I'd rather go into the winter knowing what I know now, with minimum staff, take a few products off, and try and drip feed through", she said.
The 48-year-old said: "My initial plan was to turn off one of the coolers in the cellar because it's on 24/7, but it's not really efficient to do that...if I've got any problems with that then I won't be able to sell anything.
"Taking off three or four brands will make the cooler system a bit more energy efficient."
Out of the 11 beers and ciders on her menu, Very Berry, Pale Rider, Thatchers Haze and Strongbow are off for the winter.
Ms Knight also originally took off Madri, but is using up her remaining barrels currently as the lager is selling well.
"I don't want to restrict the choice, but customers would prefer the pub to still be here in December, January and February having a smaller choice, than have a larger choice and possibly not being here in the new year." she said.
"I've got to do it for the longevity of the pub."
The response from her regulars has been mixed.
"They're shocked, they're like it must be wrong, but I've just said with the electricity bills that's how much it is", she said.
She added: "I've had people saying things like 'I wont be able to come here any more or I wont be able to come here as often or drink as much'.
"Instead of having four or five pints, they have two or three," she said.
Should it be required, Ms Knight said she would be willing to open her pub with just cans and bottles this winter.
She said: "You've got a plan A,B,C,D whatever happens, I'll keep the pub open.
"Even if I shut the cellar off and do cans and bottles, I'll still keep it open.
"It's very realistic this might happen. This pub isn't particularly big, there are other pubs in the area much bigger than mine that must be going through the same sort of thing."
Ms Knight said the pub would not be hosting any Christmas parties this year due to the energy costs.
"I can't go I'm going to do Christmas dinners in December because I haven't a clue what my bills are going to look like," said Ms Knight.
"That's the worry - it's going into the unknown. It could pay off, but it could be disastrous, it could close me down."
Ms Knight said she had warned her four staff about the rising cost of energy bills, and they were trying to help her to keep costs down.
She said: "They all turn lights off where they can - to the point where they're probably a bit afraid to put one light on.
"There's a fine line tough between the pub looking open and closed, and I am very aware of that.
"They're all very aware that it's a very difficult situation. As soon as we're out of this, they will all have an increase in wages 100%."
Ms Knight took over the Six Bells in April 2018, after her stepmother and father brought the pub nine years ago.
Following their deaths, she has been through a difficult first few years as landlord.
"My father passed away in 2019, my mum passed away in 2020, we had Covid in 2020 and then you've got this now. It seems to be a tough road," she said.
"But its not just about me, its about everyone that drinks here and comes here. That's why I love it so much."
She added: "I find government support a big grey area to be honest.
"I can't find out from my utility suppliers what my discount looks like, so how can you plan ahead when you don't know what you're getting."
The Treasury said it was helping with businesses energy costs through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, business rates relief and a £2.4bn fuel duty cut. adding small businesses would be fully protected from next year's rise in corporation tax.
"A Treasury-led review will consider how to support businesses from April 2023, targeting taxpayer's money to the most vulnerable," a spokesperson added.
"Support your local pubs, because it is the hub of the community, and were all in this together," said Ms Knight.
"We rely on our regulars to keep us ticking through. Please just keep coming and supporting".