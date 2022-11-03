Wales v New Zealand: Rail strike brings Cardiff travel stress Published 43 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Thousands of fans would usually get the train home after a Wales international match

A train strike will bring disruption for thousands of rugby fans travelling to Cardiff on Saturday, with one fan saying it will be a nervous journey.

Wales face New Zealand in the autumn internationals and the match kicks off at 15:15 GMT.

However, national rail strikes mean fewer trains before the game and none leaving Cardiff after it has finished.

Tim and Lydia Ellis, from Christchurch, New Zealand, have changed their travel plans in order to get to the game.

The couple, who are living in Bristol for a year, planned to get the train to Cardiff but will now have to take the bus.

Mr Ellis, who was born in the UK and moved to New Zealand with his parents and brother when he was 12, said: "I won't be fully relaxed until we're in the stadium.

"It's going to be like thousands of people descending on Cardiff and I guess the bus will be in the thick of it, so hopefully there will be no delays because people will be desperate to get to the game."

Image source, Liz Robson/Distant Sea Photography Image caption, Tim Ellis and his wife Lydia have booked bus travel and are hoping there will be no delays

Mr Ellis grew up in Hampshire, but his father was raised near Brecon, Powys, meaning supporting Wales in rugby was "compulsory".

Most trains across the Wales and Border network will be suspended, with severely reduced services running east of Cardiff and to the valley lines only.

Across the UK, only about 20% of services will run on Saturday.

Up to 35,000 people would usually travel to Cardiff by train for the match, but capacity will be cut by two-thirds.

Transport for Wales (TfW), which is not involved in the dispute over pay, has urged fans to "make alternative arrangements".

There will be no trains after the match, with the final service departing from Cardiff Central before 17:00, meaning thousands of fans will likely be forced to take to the roads instead, prompting fears of heavy traffic.

Services will also be busy on Sunday, TfW warned, for anyone staying in Cardiff overnight.

How can I get to Cardiff for Wales v New Zealand?

TfW has arranged return coach travel from Abercynon Railway Station car park and Pontypridd Railway Station for fans making their way to Cardiff.

The coaches leave at 11:00 and 11:30, with return coaches at 18:00 and 18:30 a short walk away from the Principality Stadium, but tickets must be booked in advance.

The Welsh Rugby Union is also putting on coach services for supporters.

Return coach travel to Cardiff is available from 15 locations across Wales and major cities in England, including Birmingham, Reading and London.

Principality Stadium Manager Mark Williams urged supporters to allow plenty of time to get into the city and plan their journeys in advance.

National Express coaches and other services will travel to the city as usual.

The M4 is expected to be extremely busy and there will be significant road closures in the city centre from 11:15 until 19:15.

To avoid congestion, Cardiff council has advised fans to use park-and-ride facilities and get to the city early.

Why are railway workers going on strike?

Image caption, Rail workers from the RMT union held a picket in Cardiff in July

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs' Association unions have also announced strike action will take place on 7 and 9 November.

This follows a long-running dispute between unions, the government and rail companies about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.

The unions want pay to reflect the increased cost of living.

Network Rail said an offer it made in July was worth 8% over two years, but depended on workers accepting its "modernisation plans".