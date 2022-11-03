Flooding: Ystradgynlais pub forced to shut by heavy rain
- Published
A pub has been forced to close temporarily after it was hit by flash floods caused by heavy rainfall.
Staff at the Aubrey Arms in Ystradgynlais, Powys, said the floodwater started flowing in on Wednesday evening.
A yellow weather warning is in place for Thursday, with more heavy rain and thunderstorms in south and west Wales.
Later on Thursday, South Wales Police warned people to stay away from the A474 in Neath because of flooding.
The force warned Mile End Row from Castle Bingo to the Esso garage was under water, while South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was dealing with flooding in homes on St Catherine's Close.
Swansea council has also cancelled its annual firework display on Saturday because of the weather forecast.
Hans Erive, the operations director of Red Dragon pubs, which owns the Aubrey Arms, said: "Around six o'clock it just opened up, we just had this massive rainfall come through."
"Our drains were blocked up. Next thing you know the road was blocked and cars were getting stuck in front of our car park."
He said as the floodwater is suspected to have come from deluged sewers there would be an extensive clean-up operation ahead.
"We have got to get the place decontaminated and sanitised before we can open up again.
"We may have loss of earnings, which with rising inflation and costs going higher and higher, is difficult for us.
"It's a bitter pill to swallow to be honest.
"I've worked on that site for about 12 years and I've never seen anything like this. I've lived around Ystradgynlais for the last 20 years and it's the worst I've ever seen it."
He added that he was unsure when they might be back in business, but would try to make it for the Wales v New Zealand rugby international.
"We're going to try and open for the game on Saturday because that's a massive earner for us. But we need to make sure staff are ready to go, and customers are happy to come back.
"We're not going to open until we're happy."
Powys council said: "We responded last night to reports of flooding in Ystradgynlais where significant localised heavy rainfall had caused a number of culverts to be overwhelmed.
'Quite frightful'
"Police, fire and local authority (highways and emergency planning) officers and members responded to calls and provided assistance."
The council said the River Tawe went from flood alert to flood warning in just 24 minutes, and "prompt action" by highways, Natural Resources Wales and emergency planning officials meant floodgates were closed to prevent extra river flooding.
Councillor Huw Williams added: "We are recovering from a night which was a shock and quite frightful for people.
"The storm that we had last night was outstanding and it was the third in three years. It's damaged properties, water has gone into houses, walls have collapsed, there are tonnes of stones on roads.
"There are county council crews who are trying their best to clear up, but it won't all be done today... there's a lot of work to do."
He added some residents had to leave their homes and find accommodation elsewhere.
"People are defiant but shocked and it's hard to mitigate against it because it is such a storm that we've had last night," he added.
"I honestly believe it's down to climate change and the volume of water that's descending on us. It's a sudden sharp shock. The streams can't take it.
"I'd like to say thank you to all the crews that helped to clear up last night and are continuing to work hard today."
Resident Susan Thomas said: "There has been floods before now but I've never seen the river as high as it was last night. It was scary.
"The force of the river was really scary. It was probably up to the base of the garages which has never been known before.
"Outside the dry stone walling on the bottom of the garden the river flows. As neighbours we reinforced quite a wide area with stones beyond that and we thought we'd be fine, but last night all the stones washed away."
A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for Thursday from 15:00 GMT to midnight. Up to 40mm (1.5in) of rain could fall across coastal areas, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, to Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, with lightning and hail likely.
More rain and strong winds have also been forecast for the weekend. Several flood alerts have been issued by Natural Resources Wales.
That led to Swansea council cancelling its annual firework display on Saturday.
The council said: "Rain and in particular heavy winds are now forecast for the night the fireworks were due be set off from a barge in the bay - and this has forced the council to take the decision on safety grounds.
"Alternative locations and dates were explored but, unfortunately, have had to be ruled out."
Due to high tides on the night of 5 November it was planned the fireworks would be launched from a seaborne barge.
Cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said: "We're hugely disappointed to have to cancel the fireworks display due to the forecast of severe weather as, like thousands of residents, we were looking forward to an amazing event.
"However, safety was our main consideration and the weather forecast for the next few days is predicting stormy winds and rain.
"We waited as long as possible to take this decision in the hope that the forecast would change - but now it's very likely to be severe weather we're now forced to cancel."