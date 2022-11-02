Scouts criticised by coroner as Ben Leonard inquest adjourned
The Scout Association has been criticised by a coroner for its "lamentable" disclosure of documents to a teenager's inquest.
A hearing into Ben Leonard's death was adjourned by coroner David Pojur after he said the evidence was incomplete.
Ben, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, slipped 200ft (61m) to his death from the Great Orme in Llandudno while on a Scout trip in August 2018.
The hearing at Wrexham's Catrin Finch Centre was due to start on Wednesday.
The jury at a previous inquest into Ben's death was discharged in February 2021 after the court heard the Scout Association had failed to provide the hearing with full information.
Mr Pojur said he had held a number of pre-inquest hearings in the hope "matters could be smoothed out" before the second inquest.
He said it was "squarely the lamentable state of disclosure" that had led to this situation, with Scout Association documents being submitted as late as Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with more evidence due to be submitted on Thursday.
Mr Pojur said for each page of disclosure, there were "more questions to be asked".
Noting the upset of the Leonard family, Mr Pojur said he was aware of the "detrimental effect" this would have on them and those who knew him.
"It is with great sadness you have to go through this again. I recognise how unbearable it is," he said.
He described the evidence as "incomplete and there is much that needs doing".
A new date for the inquest is yet to be fixed.