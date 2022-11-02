Cost of living: Restaurant owner warns of businesses going bust
- Published
Some businesses will not exist in January if interest rate rises continue, a restaurant owner warned.
Domenico Scarpetti faced interest rate hikes in the 1990s, but back then, "all I had to worry about was my mortgage, not the price of food as well".
Food and electricity prices have also soared in recent months.
On Thursday, the Bank of England will decide whether to raise rates again to slow the speed at which prices are rising.
The general cost of items is currently 10.1% more expensive than 12 months ago, according to official figures.
The bank's target is to keep it at 2%.
Mr Scarpetti said: "I think a lot of businesses will fail and won't be in business in the new year, its as plain and simple as that."
In theory, by raising interest rates the bank can slow down price rises.
But the increase makes some loans and mortgages more expensive, leading to another squeeze on household incomes.
"It does affect everybody, the poor, the wealthy and the middle classes," Mr Scarpetti said.
He is worried customers will cut back on their spending at his restaurant in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, and at other businesses, making them less viable.
Mr Scarpetti's Italian restaurant La Mediterranea spends 17.12p per unit of electricity used but from December it is rising to £1.24 per unit.
"It will be £3,500 a month, this will cripple my business," he said.
Rising food costs have also seen his ingredients shoot up.
He buys 25,000kg of pasta flour a year which has doubled in price, while oil has risen from 89p a litre to £2.75 a litre and six cans of tinned tomatoes have jumped from £8 to £19.50.
Asked if he could pass on the price rises to customers, he said: "What can we put up by? Perhaps 10% but we can't put it up 100%, so it's affecting any business."
Three doors down, Myf Hywel, 21, started making and selling takeaway food.
She has a loan for various equipment from cookers to vacuum packers and large fridges, which is fixed until October next year.
But forecasted rises in interest rates has left her worried about what happens when her deal ends.
"How am I going to pay it back when the months are quieter?"
"It's Christmas I have in the back of my mind.
"Hopefully that will keep me going but then we go into January and I know that will be a quieter time of year. It will be hard."