Ruthin: Four in hospital after helicopter crashes in woods
Four people have been taken to hospital after a helicopter crashed in woodland.
North Wales Police were called to the scene near Llanelidan, in Ruthin, Denbighshire, at 17:36 GMT on Tuesday.
Firefighters and the ambulance service also attended the accident. The force said all the occupants had been accounted for.
Ch Insp David Cust said none of them was believed to have suffered injuries that were either life threatening or life changing.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it took two of the casualties to Denbighshire's Glan Clwyd Hospital.
Police said the Civil Aviation Authority would investigate the crash.