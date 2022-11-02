Earth, Wind and Fire: Aberystwyth man admits assaulting Mo Pleasure
A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire.
Hefin Parker, 25, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, assaulted Morris Pleasure, known as Mo, outside the town's Royal Pier nightclub in April.
Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court heard Mr Pleasure had felt "constantly worried" since the attack.
Parker's 20-week sentence will run concurrently with another.
CCTV footage showed Parker hitting Mr Pleasure with an "open-palm slap" and making abusive comments in reference to his skin colour.
Mr Pleasure moved to Aberystwyth two years ago and was queuing to enter the nightclub when he was attacked.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, he said he was afraid for his and his family's wellbeing.
He said he was left "feeling constantly on guard and worried" as well as "questioning the move to Aberystwyth."
Parker apologised and said he was "ashamed of his actions".
He was also ordered to pay costs.