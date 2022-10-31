Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
- Published
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash.
Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff.
Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had 17 grandchildren and was also a great-grandfather, died at the city's University Hospital of Wales.
South Wales Police is investigating and is appealing for information.
His family said: "He was a true gentleman and an inspiration to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
"A devoted husband to Lynn, a loving father to six children to Aaron, Jacob, Joseph, Curtis, Danielle and Joshua."
They said he loved having his family around him and that their "world will never be the same again, Ian was and always will be a true legend".
Sgt Darren Westall of South Wales Police said: "An investigation is underway to try and establish the circumstances that led to this collision".